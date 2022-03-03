Trader Joe's New Cinnamon Gummies Are Turning Heads

A ton of gummy bears and similar sweets have wowed reviewers over the years, and the competition these days proves fiercer than ever. According to Pure Wow, Haribo Goldbears rank best overall, while those seeking out low-sugar gummies might prefer SmartSweets Sour Gummy Bears. Enough cinnamon gummies have come out to even warrant its own subcategory, and one reviewer believes Jelly Belly Cinnamon Gummy Bears rank supreme when it comes to delivering cinnamon flavor in gummy form. Trader Joe's now hopes to break into this niche gummy market thanks to their own take on cinnamon gummies, and the candy has attracted its fair share of attention.

Instagrammer @traderjoeslist discovered this candy on a recent shopping trip and had to post the find online, alongside the caption, "NEW CINNA-DRAGONS $2.29 I have a feeling the gummy lovers will be very happy about this new item! I'm looking forward to sampling them soon! I feel like these will taste like cinnamon Swedish Fish and I am NOT mad about it!" Followers echoed this excitement and couldn't wait to jump into the fray.