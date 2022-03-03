Why One California Town Might Declare Chick-Fil-A A 'Public Nuisance'
This Santa Barbara Chick-fil-A is in trouble, and no, it's not because a vegan fried chicken advocate reported them. According to Noozhawk, the town's City Council might declare the location at 3707 State Street a "public nuisance," which is a real crime that is punishable by law. People aren't pleased with the news. Beth Collins, an attorney who is representing the restaurant, stated that this label unfairly targeted the business.
According to Yelp, this location of the fast food chain is always super popular, with over 200 reviews and a four-star rating. Many people reported stellar service and lauded the location's ability to promptly serve customers even when there was a long line. One user even praised the location as a "top tier Chick-fil-A that only appears once in a lifetime." So what could the city of Santa Barbara possibly have against this location to charge it with such an offense?
It's causing major foot traffic
The 3707 State Street location once housed a city's Burger King, so it is no stranger to being a fast food hub. However, Santa Barbara reportedly has traffic issues from such restaurants, as reflected in a Starbucks location near Goleta. Furthermore, Santa Barbara no longer allows for new drive-thrus to be built. Though Chick-fil-A simply took over Burger King's drive-thru when it moved into the space, Noozhawk reports its patrons are frequently forced to spill into the streets because of how busy the location gets. This purportedly causes major blockage for pedestrians, bicyclists, and motorists trying to get through.
The management of the local Chick-fil-A had taken matters into its own hands. The establishment has sent additional team members to serve guests further up in the queue and has even hired third-party vendors to help mitigate traffic. Furthermore, the restaurant tries to make it as clear as possible that customers should not block the street. Nonetheless, there are major complaints from pedestrians to fix the congestion, and perhaps declaring this location of the chain a "public nuisance" is a way to incite change.