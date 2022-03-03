Why One California Town Might Declare Chick-Fil-A A 'Public Nuisance'

This Santa Barbara Chick-fil-A is in trouble, and no, it's not because a vegan fried chicken advocate reported them. According to Noozhawk, the town's City Council might declare the location at 3707 State Street a "public nuisance," which is a real crime that is punishable by law. People aren't pleased with the news. Beth Collins, an attorney who is representing the restaurant, stated that this label unfairly targeted the business.

According to Yelp, this location of the fast food chain is always super popular, with over 200 reviews and a four-star rating. Many people reported stellar service and lauded the location's ability to promptly serve customers even when there was a long line. One user even praised the location as a "top tier Chick-fil-A that only appears once in a lifetime." So what could the city of Santa Barbara possibly have against this location to charge it with such an offense?