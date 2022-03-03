A Walmart Employee's Trash Compactor 'Dilemma' Has Reddit Laughing

A Walmart employee was faced with a major dilemma — and no, it has nothing to do with the customers shopping at the store. The problem resided in their location's dumpster, to be specific. Someone who appears to be an employee at one of the chain's locations posted a cry for help in the Walmart community on Reddit, where people post all things Walmart from memes to new items at the store. The community, which has 156,000 members, has seen everything from dangerously expired salmon to an observation about the chicken shortage.

But in this case, the original poster had something to say about the trash situation at their store, and the picture they shared gained over 600 upvotes. The dilemma started was that they spotted a cardboard box that was completely intact inside of the store's garbage disposal. There was something that made this ordinary box so special, and that alone made them, along with many others in the comments, so conflicted over what to do.