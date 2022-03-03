Hostess Just Brought Back A Sweet Twinkies Flavor For Spring

If you've been beginning to pine for warm weather and longer days, you're probably not alone. After a long, cold winter, there is a lot to look forward to about spring, and this year, fans of Twinkies will have a one more thing to be excited about when spring arrives. Hostess has just announced that one of their specialty flavors, Cotton Candy Twinkies, will be returning to shelves to help ring in the season.

According to Best Products, the sweet Cotton Candy Twinkies, which feature the snack's traditional golden sponge cake filled with bright pink, cotton candy-flavored cream, were first released in 2017. They are sold in a box of 10, and even the package is seasonally festive, featuring fun, colorful images of spring flowers.

Alongside the Cotton Candy Twinkies, Hostess will also be bringing their Vanilla Cupcakes and Carrot Cake Donettes back to store shelves as part of their spring 2022 line-up, according to Brand Eating. Fans of these seasonal items might want to pick up a box of their favorite variety during their next grocery run. However, they will have to act quickly since Hostess's spring items will only be available from now through April 6, 2022.