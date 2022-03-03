Dunkin' Just Brought Back Its Iced Coffee-Flavored Jelly Beans

Easter is fast approaching, and that can only mean one thing: the arrival of delectable Easter candy on store shelves nationwide. Chocolate bunnies, Peeps, Cadbury eggs, and more traditional Easter sweets are hitting retailers in anticipation of the upcoming holiday, and this year, Dunkin' is collaborating with the Philadelphia-based confectionery company Frankford Candy to add one more special seasonal treat to your Easter basket.

The popular donut and coffee chain has just announced it will be bringing back its Iced Coffee-Flavored Jelly Beans for the second year in a row. While most typical Easter candy is geared more for children, these iced coffee-flavored jelly beans have plenty of adults fans, with five delectable, Dunkin-inspired flavors: French Vanilla, Caramel Latte, Butter Pecan, Toasted Coconut, and Hazelnut (via Dunkin' Newsroom). Shoppers will soon be able to grab a 13-ounce bag of these one-of-a-kind candies for just $3.99 at many of the same stores where they stock up on other Easter favorites, such as Walmart, Walgreens, CVS, Five Below, Rite Aid, and Big Lots. They will also be available for purchase online at Amazon and FrankfordCandy.com.