7-Eleven Has Good News For Vegetarians

For years, consumers have been putting pressure on big brands, companies, and restaurants to include more vegetarian options. A pit stop during a road trip or grabbing a quick snack can sometimes be a challenging and disappointing endeavor when you're a vegetarian. Sacrificing taste has, unfortunately, been par for the course for many looking to grab something quick, convenient, and vegetarian – if there's an option at all beyond chip or candy. Sure there are some amazing vegetarian restaurants across the U.S., but gas stations and roadside stops don't seem to have many nutritious, delicious offerings.

With 22% of the world's population and 5% of Americans calling themselves vegetarians, per Deals on Health, having more realistic options available is ideal for millions of people. Some choose to become vegetarians to improve their health while others feel environmental concerns or animal welfare are a high priority, and some people just don't like meat (per Harvard Health). But, regardless of the reason, all vegetarians come to a point in their lives where something quick and easy is warranted, even if from a gas station.