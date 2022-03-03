Why The Food 'Sniff Test' May Not Be As Accurate As You Think

In January, the British supermarket Morrisons decided to stop printing use-by dates on its milk cartons, reports The Guardian. The point, the chain argued, is that having a specific date creates an artificially hard deadline that causes people to throw away milk that can still be consumed in the next few days. Removing the best-by date would address millions of pints of food waste. Instead of relying on the date, customers are encouraged to give the milk the tried-and-true smell test.

When asked if this method would work in an exclusive interview with Mashed, Lynn Williams, a technical information specialist at the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service, explained that "spoiled foods can develop an off odor, flavor, or texture due to naturally occurring spoilage bacteria." However, she clarified that "pathogenic bacteria (the ones that can make you sick with foodborne illness), do not cause any changes to the food and are not detectable by human sight or smell." In other words, the smell test would work with spoiled milk in some cases but cannot be entirely relied upon as a way to check for harmful bacteria. Still, Williams points out that sell-by and use-by dates on food items are not "safety dates." Rather, they serve as guidelines for stores and customers to estimate when a food's quality is on the verge of decline.