Instagram Is Nodding Off To Padma Lakshmi's ASMR Post

On March 3, celebrity chef and endometriosis spokesperson, Padma Lakshmi posted a winking mukbang video to Instagram. In the post she whisper-narrates while she prepares and noshes on the Indian street food pani puri. The dish consists of a bite-sized puffy cracker (kind of like a clam chowder cracker, only much bigger), filled with a "dribbly joyful mess" consisting of chickpeas, and tamarind water, and spices (via The New York Times). As Lakshmi hoists the crackers and doles out a little sweet here and a little spicy there, her daughter, Krishna, who provided the inspiration for the video, pops in and out of the frame. So too does Divina the dog.

"You might need to turn the volume up to get the full ASMR effect," Lakshmi noted in the post's caption, along with "sincere apologies to anyone with misophonia." Misphonia involves being unable to hear certain kinds of sounds without becoming intensely angry, anxious, or repulsed (via Nature). Apparently, whispering can provoke a reaction in some people who deal with misphonia. She needn't have worried, however. Instagram basically loved every second of it — to the tune of well over 24,000 likes. The comments section was basically wall-to-wall hearts, flowers, smiley-faces, and, occasionally, their verbal equivalents. One wrote, "Had me at the first 10 seconds." Another said, "This is the Mother Of All Mukbangs." Another fan commented, "ASMR at its finest."