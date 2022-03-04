Burger King Aims To Confuse With Plant-Based Whopper Campaign

After the initial success of its meatless Impossible Whopper, which landed in over 7,000 US locations in August 2019 in partnership with the plant-based company Impossible Foods, Burger King vegan patties have found their way to Brazil, China, and other countries (via VegNews). The meatless option apparently tastes strikingly similar to the fast food giant's standard meat offerings, as per a 2019 review in Eat This, Not That! Made from the plant protein soy leghemoglobin, Impossible Foods explains that its patties are composed of the same molecule that makes actual meat taste meaty — but, in this case, it's derived from soy.

Impossible meat also has environmental benefits. A 2020 report from Burger King's parent company revealed that "guests who chose the Impossible Whopper avoided the equivalent greenhouse gas emissions of driving about 520 million miles." Despite the Impossible Whopper's popularity, there may still be skeptics out there who would much rather tuck into a slab of meat in between bites of fries. In an inventive effort to convert their carnivorous fan base into Impossible Whopper evangelists, Burger King has launched a global campaign that uses an optical illusion to show plant-based ingredients in a new light (via Adweek).