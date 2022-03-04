An Alleged Costco Broth Discovery Has Fans Gagging

Redditors can't seem to stand the sight of this allegedly tainted bone broth. Advice poured in from others, such as one person who urged the poster to reach out to Costco. "This is a legit QC issue where they will want to know and May have to issue recall," they said. Another offered the sage advice of "Return to store and they will deal with the quality control complaint/damage to product complaint." Another Redditor expressed fear at the post, saying "I just bought these for my fiancé and now I'm nervous."

In addition to shock, horror, and advice, followers of the subreddit had a ton of jokes about the worms. One chimed in with, "It says "9g of protein! There should be more, you got ripped off," and another commented with, "You are paying too much for worms. Who is your worm guy?" In light of discussions about sending back the product for a refund, another Redditor decided to ask the hard question: "Do we have to give back the worms too?"

Despite some commenters deflecting with humor, most onlookers remained horrified. Only time will tell how Costco responds to this unfortunately squirmy mishap.