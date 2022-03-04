Aldi Shoppers Highly Recommend These Mini Quiches

If you don't feel like whipping up a homemade quiche recipe, you have a handful of grocery store options at your disposal. According to voters on PokPokSom, Whole Foods and Nancy's make the very best frozen quiches out there. This popular party food, Food Reference explains, has origins in the medieval German kingdom of Lothringen, but it only became a commonly enjoyed dish more recently. The item took off in popularity in England after the end of World War Two, though many considered quiches to be unmasculine due to the small amount of meat in the dish. Nowadays, these savory egg-based pies make appearances everywhere — including Aldi, which has a miniature version for sale that customers are highly recommending.

Over on r/Aldi, a Redditor spotted the frozen finger foods and took a picture to show off the package. They titled their post, "These are amazing! In freezer section. 7-8 min in air fryer!! YUM!!!" and fellow users quickly flooded the comments to share their take on this frozen food find.