Maker's Mark Just Hopped On The NFT Bandwagon. Here's What We Know So Far

The food industry has undoubtedly embraced NFTs in more ways than one, as an increasing number of individuals and brands have joined the NFT club in a bid to appeal to their consumers. According to Eater, entrepreneur and owner of Industry Spirits, Andrew Friedman, worked with a Seattle-based photographer Brian Wells to promote bottles with custom labels that made their way into the market as NFTs, allowing customers to purchase digital art along with limited-edition bottles.

Meanwhile, celebrity chef Tom Colicchio went a step further and declared in December 2021 that he was working on his NFT business (CHFTY Pizzas) with fellow chef, Spike Mendelsohn. The company website states that it hopes to "build a community that is focused on connecting holders with their favorite chefs and foods." Additionally, per Prestige, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell were some of the first fast food companies to launch NFTs in March 2021 and were joined by other brands including McDonald's and Burger King. Alcohol brands such as Bacardi, Dictador, and Dalmore stepped up their game as well and released NFTs last year.

The latest brand to join the NFT community is Maker's Mark. According to PR Newswire, the brand will be teaming up with Louisville-based NFT company Party Horses for the project.