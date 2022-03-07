How The War On Ukraine Will Affect The U.S. Food Supply

When Russia began its invasion of Ukraine, The Counter reported that "bread and vegetable oil prices seem very likely to rise." This prediction, in addition to the inflation that many shoppers have already been experiencing, has begun to come true. While the Midwest has the reputation of being America's breadbasket, Russia and Ukraine export 30% of the world's wheat, explains a video by Fox News. The countries also export 20% of the global corn supply and 80% of the sunflower oil. There is a shortage of these products — and a rise in their price — while the countries are at war. Wheat alone has become 40% more expensive in the last week.

These shortages affect more than the number of bags of flour on American shelves. Rising costs of wheat, corn, and sunflower oil will also impact goods like processed foods and meat, according to AP News. Ukraine produces a significant portion of Europe's livestock feed, for example, so meats produced on the continent will grow more expensive for consumers as farmers attempt to offset the costs. Fox reporters told Americans to expect similar price hikes in the U.S. — though perhaps not as significant as they will be in other parts of the world.