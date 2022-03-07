Trader Joe's Brought Back These Succulents Just In Time For Women's History Month

These days, March is known as National Women's History Month in the United States. The tradition got its start in 1981 when Congress passed Pub. L. 97-28 to designate the week of March 7, 1982, as "Women's History Week," according to womenshistorymonth.gov. It was moved to a whole month in 1987, and ever since then, March has been set aside to recognize the many accomplishments and contributions women have made throughout history that may have been overlooked. While there are many ways to celebrate Women's History Month, from studying important female historical figures to supporting women-centered nonprofits that address issues women still face today, it might also be fun to add a little women-themed decor to your surroundings this month. And Trader Joe's is trying to appeal to customers who want to do just that.

To help kick off Women's History Month, the store has brought back its Lady with Tillandsia potted plants. These succulents might look like they're trying to have a staring contest with you. They feature a line drawing of a woman's face on the front of a pastel-colored pot, with a Tillandsia, or air plant, growing out of the top. A TJ's fan found them on sale for $8.99 per plant, according to Instagram.