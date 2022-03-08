Dairy Queen Is Beefing Up Its Stackburger Lineup With This 2-Cheese Addition

Dairy Queen got its start in Illinois in 1940 with a menu of sundaes and soft-serve ice cream, sold for $0.08 and $0.05 (via Taste of Home). By the 1950s, Dairy Queen added banana splits, and by the 80s, people were lining up to get Blizzards. In the 1990s and early 2000s, the fast food chain expanded its menu to include chicken, burgers, and fries.

Although the popular burger joint may be most revered for ice cream and sweet treats, its meal options are just as enjoyed. Redditors can't seem to get enough of the chicken strips and FlameThrower burger, which, if the name doesn't give it away, is an explosion of all things spicy on your taste buds.

If you like Dairy Queen's current burger options, you're in luck. The Bacon Two Cheese, FlameThrower, Loaded A.1., and Original Cheeseburger are welcoming a new Stackburger: The Two Cheese Deluxe. And guess what? It's cheesy.