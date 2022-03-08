Why PepsiCo Recalled Over 250,000 Cases Of Starbucks Doubleshot Espresso Drinks
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Starbucks' canned beverages are in-store bottled favorites, but PepsiCo just recalled over 250,000 cases of them in early March. Three popular products — Starbucks Doubleshot Espresso, Espresso & Salted Caramel Cream, Starbucks Doubleshot Espresso, Espresso & Cream, and Starbucks Doubleshot Espresso, Espresso & Light Cream — were all strongly urged to be returned or thrown out (via Food Safety News). This recall spans across the country, and there is a possibility that they've already arrived in some consumers' kitchens and pantries.
The affected packs have a "best-by date" of March 28, 2022, reports Real Simple. Though it might be tempting to keep recalled food products out of convenience, for safety reasons, it's better to return the product. In this case, though there does not appear to be anything wrong with the Starbucks drinks themselves, there is something concerning about the packaging of the recalled cases that could lead to someone getting sick.
Improper sealing could affect dairy ingredients
Starbucks Doubleshot Espresso drinks contain dairy and were reported to be improperly sealed — a dangerous combination due to the perishable nature of dairy. Real Simple reports that consuming spoiled milk can lead to symptoms such as stomach pain, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.
PepsiCo, a global food and beverage corporation, owns brands such as Pepsi and Mountain Dew. The corporation has partnered with Starbucks since the 1990s, to help market, sell, and distribute its ready-to-drink coffee and energy beverages (via Starbucks). The partnership between PepsiCo and Starbucks has successfully delivered more than $2 billion in global retail sales.
Starbucks canned beverages are available for purchase in physical retail stores and even on Amazon. Regardless of how consumers obtained these products, it is advised that people return their pack of doubleshot espresso drinks if they are marked with retail numbers F-0091-2022, F-0089-2022, or F-0090-2022 to avoid unpleasant dietary consequences (via Real Simple).