Why PepsiCo Recalled Over 250,000 Cases Of Starbucks Doubleshot Espresso Drinks

Starbucks' canned beverages are in-store bottled favorites, but PepsiCo just recalled over 250,000 cases of them in early March. Three popular products — Starbucks Doubleshot Espresso, Espresso & Salted Caramel Cream, Starbucks Doubleshot Espresso, Espresso & Cream, and Starbucks Doubleshot Espresso, Espresso & Light Cream — were all strongly urged to be returned or thrown out (via Food Safety News). This recall spans across the country, and there is a possibility that they've already arrived in some consumers' kitchens and pantries.

The affected packs have a "best-by date" of March 28, 2022, reports Real Simple. Though it might be tempting to keep recalled food products out of convenience, for safety reasons, it's better to return the product. In this case, though there does not appear to be anything wrong with the Starbucks drinks themselves, there is something concerning about the packaging of the recalled cases that could lead to someone getting sick.