The Reason HumanCo's Coconut Bliss Is Losing Its Vegan Status

Vegans, flexitarians, and lactose intolerant people alike can vouch for the increase in plant-based products in grocery stores over the past couple of years. Oat milk is around every corner, alternative yogurt abounds, and those with a sweet tooth are no longer pigeonholed into exclusively buying fruit bars. These days, dairy-free ice cream options are much more varied than they used to be, and one brand in particular has established itself as a pillar of the not-ice-cream-ice-cream game: HumanCo's Coconut Bliss. With flavors like Chocolate Peanut Butter, Sea Salt Caramel Chocolate, and Golden Banana Brownie Swirl, one could argue they've led the way for other plant-based ice cream lines from companies like Ben & Jerry's and Van Leeuwen.

Interestingly enough, HumanCo's founder and CEO Jason Karp isn't bent on maintaining his brand's 17-year history as a purely vegan ice cream purveyor. Karp is keen on giving the people what they want, and according to Food Dive, the people want milk in their ice cream again. "More than 97% of all ice cream sold in the U.S. is dairy-based," he told the outlet, and with that demand comes a fresh supply of sustainably-produced dairy treats from Coconut Bliss — and a name change.