Why Redditors Say Being A Dunkin' Regular Is A Good Thing

We all have our pick-me-ups that help get us through the week, and for many people that includes grabbing a drink or treat at their favorite coffee shop. Some people get into the habit of stopping in around the same time each day to pick up their usual order, and if you do this enough times, you'll likely become what is known as a regular.

While there certainly isn't anything wrong with making a coffee run part of your regular weekly routine, one Dunkin' fan couldn't help but feel a little embarrassed when they realized just how often they frequented the chain. "There's a DD near me that I go to probably 3-5 times a week...I get the same thing every time," u/eld1126 explained to their fellow Dunkin' aficionados on Reddit, adding that the last time they visited, they returned from the restroom only to find "they had my usual order ready to go on the counter. They also didn't make me pay either. It was a really kind gesture on their part, but I am embarrassed that I am so well known there. Should I be??"

Many other Redditors were quick to assure them that they certainly had nothing to be embarrassed about.