Truly Is Taking A Trip To The Tropics With Its New Fruit-Flavored Vodkas

Vodka makers have come up with a variety of flavors over the years. According to Thrillist, vodkas now come in bacon, tobacco, and even glazed donut flavors, among many others. Some of these unique flavors even rank as the best vodkas of 2022 so far. Liquor.com reports that cucumber vodkas and pepper vodkas rank as some of the optimal spirits out there and prove versatile enough to mix into a cocktail.

Truly Hard Seltzer now plans to jump into the flavored vodka game with their own spin on this flavored liquor. According to Food & Wine, Truly has partnered up with Beam Suntory to release a line of Truly Flavored Vodkas that expands their massive flavor base. The company has previously released hard seltzers that draw on lemonade, tea, and margarita flavors, but this new line of vodka intends to push the boundaries of what the company has previously accomplished. The brand now plans to follow other brands lik Natural Light, which now offers a 30% ABV vodka, as it puts a new twist on fruity flavors.