Why New Nutrition Labels Have The Sugar Industry Seeing Red

They may look like a good idea, but not everyone appear to be excited about the new food labels. The American Medical Association (AMA) says calling out "additional sugars" in a nutrition label isn't enough. And in 2018, the organization called on the FDA to "to develop front-of-package warning labels for foods that are high in added sugars based on the established recommended daily value," per an AMA press release. The AMA also encouraged the FDA to limit the amount of sugar added to foods that claimed to be healthy or nutritious.

The new nutrition label, as well as the AMA's call for front-of-package warnings, is causing the Sugar Association to see red. It believes the labels could end up giving consumers the wrong idea.

Registered dietitian Courtney Gaine, the Sugar Association's president and CEO, called the AMA's front-of-package proposal "misleading." Gaine feels not enough is being done to inform consumers about the use of artificial sweeteners in sugar-free products. "Some want to reduce or eliminate them in their diets, but at the very least, most want to know if a product even contains them. However, this is very difficult to do under current food labeling regulations. Current regulations are incomplete. They lack transparency and can mislead consumers rather than clarify," she said at a 2020 press conference, via Food Dive.