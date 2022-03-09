Trader Joe's New Black Tea Frozen Dessert Is Turning Heads

If Trader Joe's were a parent and its aisles were its offspring (stay with us), its frozen dessert section would be a strong contender for the golden child. Whether it's a brightly hued box of cranberry orange bars, a six-pack of oat milk ice cream sandwiches, or a case of mini coconut cones, the food retailer's sweets freezers often have something new and enticing on deck.

In an Instagram post yesterday, @traderjoeslist and @traderjoesglutenfree continued that theme when it treated its followers to some very sweet midweek news: the release of Trader Joe's new Black Tea and Boba Coconut Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert with Tapioca Pearls. A play on the wildly popular bubble tea — a drink that originated in Taiwan in the 80s and contains chewy, smooth tapioca balls in flavored milk tea — the vegan and gluten-free dessert is drawing tons of excitement on Instagram, Reddit, and elsewhere in the Trader Joe's-verse.

The treat's instant popularity is no surprise given that its fraternal twin, Trader Joe's dairy-free cold brew boba frozen dessert, received viral acclaim when it came out last year. Here's what people are saying about the new release.