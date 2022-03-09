Why So Many Aldi Products Have Giant Barcodes, According To Reddit

Aldi has taken the world by storm. The popular grocery store originally started as a small grocer in Germany in the 1960s, but its growth has expanded tremendously over the past few years — especially in the United Kingdom and United States. According to Insider, back in 2018, Aldi announced that it planned to spend $1.9 billion to give its current stores a facelift, plus an additional $3.4 billion to add 800 new stores around the world between 2018 and 2022. If you've wondered why so many Aldi stores have popped up in your area recently, that could explain why.

Even if you haven't shopped at Aldi, you've probably heard about its popular-among-consumers concept, which focuses on basic store design and bargain prices. The chain has developed quite a fanbase, with plenty of shoppers taking to social media to discuss the brand. Online, shoppers talk about everything from their cult-favorite Aldi products and upcoming deals to mysteries about the chain. Recently, one Redditor wanted to know why the store's barcodes are so big.