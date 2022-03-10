Bernie Sanders Takes A Stance On Starbucks Employees' Union Drive

"Starbucks workers have now voted to join unions six out of seven times," reads Sanders' Twitter post. "Union elections will soon be held in over 120 more shops. The movement to unionize Starbucks is spreading like wildfire." He concluded with a message to the coffee giant, saying, "Now, would be a very good time for Starbucks to end union busting & embrace this movement."

Sanders' YouTube channel features a town hall video centering the union drive, which opens with a string of interviews with Starbucks employees who support unionization. For many workers, unionization brings the promise of financial security. One Starbucks employee who works three jobs told The Washington Post, "With a pay raise that's actually significant, that can actually ensure that people only need one job to survive — that would be incredible." Other employees are drawn to the possibility of improved health benefits. In a response to a commenter on Sanders' tweet, Starbucks Workers United confirmed that Starbucks unions support Medicare for All.

Starbucks isn't the only large corporation whose employees are pushing to unionize. According to Gothamist, workers at REI's SoHo location in New York City voted in favor of the move last week, as did tech workers at The New York Times, while warehouse workers at Amazon are set to cast their vote later in March.