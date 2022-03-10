Instagram Is Tearing Up At Buddy Valastro's Cake For His Wife's Birthday

The last few weeks seem like they have been a non-stop party for Buddy Valastro, his wife, Lisa, and their 4 children, whose lives have been even more cake-centric than usual, thanks to a number of birthdays. The fun started last month when the family celebrated their youngest member, Carlo, who turned 11 on February 14 (via Instagram). Two weeks later on February 26, it was Marco's turn, the second-youngest Valastro child, which was followed up by yet another celebration last week for the Cake Boss himself.

The family patriarch turned the big 4-5 on March 3, but rather than whipping up his own birthday cake, Valastro's family took on the job, ultimately creating a 3-tiered masterpiece that was decorated with all of his favorite childhood treats. While we're sure Valastro enjoyed his rare time being on the receiving end of cake, it wasn't long before the Italian baker went right back into the kitchen to create a special birthday treat for his wife of 20 years.

"After all these years, I still make my wife [Lisa Valastro] #birthdaycake and it still feels just as special as the first," the "Cake Boss" star captioned a video shared to his Instagram page on March 9. The clip also offered a glimpse at the completed birthday confection that, as with most of Valastro's creations, left fans seriously impressed.