Restaurants Were Just Delivered A Big Blow By Washington, DC

On March 8, Congress finalized the omnibus, or the federal government spending bill for much of the rest of 2022, that will be up for a vote on March 11 (via CNN). The budget does not include additional resources for the Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RRF), which spent its initial sum of $28.6 billion within weeks of its creation, per Restaurant Business. The fund was established to provide financial relief to restaurants during the pandemic.

On Twitter, Roll Call senior congressional reporter Lindsey McPherson said she learned from Ben Cardin, chair of the Senate Small Business & Entrepreneurship Committee, that some members of the Republican party opposed the funding. Cardin said that efforts to provide restaurants with additional funding are not over yet. "If we can bring it to the floor as a separate bill, we might do that. We're not giving up," he said.

Congress' decision was made despite lobbying conducted by the Independent Restaurant Coalition to reinvigorate the RRF, reports ABC News. While coalition co-founder Tom Colicchio said the organization was grateful for the government's initial attempt to keep restaurants and bars afloat during the early days of pandemic, it notes that nearly 200,000 businesses that applied for funding have not received any. Of those businesses, 80% face a permanent closure, which puts millions of jobs at risk.