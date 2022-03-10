Insomnia Cookies Just Dropped New Fruity Flavors For Spring

Winter Storm Quinlan may still be in the news, but brands will insist we've entered springtime. Cue Insomnia Cookies, which has introduced two new flavors to capture the change of seasons. After a couple of teasers, the company finally revealed their new flavors to Instagram on March 8. One is a hibiscus cookie with strawberries, cranberries, and white chocolate. The other is a classic pairing of lemon with poppy seeds. The duo are only available for a limited time: According to QSR, the cookies will disappear on April 4, when it's properly spring.

In a follow-up video Instagram post in which strawberries and lemons are "transformed" into cookie form, commenters have already started to profess their love for the flavors. "LEMON IS BACK!!!!!!!!! MY LIFE BEGINS AGAIN!!!!" one very excited person exclaimed. "These were both so delicious I can't pick a fav," another agreed. A few people asked hopefully for vegan versions.