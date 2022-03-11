Why You Should Skip Facebook's Latest Avocado Storage Hack

Avocados are one of the most finicky fruits out there in terms of ripeness. Sometimes it feels like they're either rock hard or totally brown and soft with no in-between. The window of ripeness can be so small that it's easy to miss entirely. Spoon University reports that avocados can go bad in as little as two days.

Some days, it seems like the internet is more than saturated with hacks and tips on how to ripen avocados or to accelerate or slow down the process, keeping the fruit in that coveted narrow zone of ripeness for as long as possible. When that window can feel about 45 minutes long sometimes, it's understandable why avocado lovers would want to jump on any new hack or trend. Popular methods to manipulate the avocado's lifespan include rubbing with lemon and freezing to preserve ripeness, baking to quicken the process, or storing with a sliced red onion to prevent browning once it's been cut (via Buzzfeed). There's a new hack going around Facebook that you may want to think twice about before trying out.