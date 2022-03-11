Twitter Is Arguing Over Whether Or Not You Should Wash Your Rice

Actress, model, best-selling author, and "Top Chef" host Padma Lakshmi can add one more title to her long and impressive resume: Twitter pot-stirrer. The Bravo host recently sparked some heated debate among her Twitter followers after retweeting a humorous TikTok video about whether people should or shouldn't wash their rice before cooking it. "Do you wash your rice??" Lakshmi asked her fellow Twitter users, and many of them were not shy about chiming in with their take.

According to The Kitchn, rinsing rice before cooking is a good practice because it helps remove the surface layer of starch on the grain. It if is not washed off, the excess starch can leave the rice with an unpleasant, gummy texture, so a thorough rinsing can help ensure the finished cooked product is light and fluffy, not gross and clumpy. Regardless, some Twitter users admitted they still didn't take the time to rinse their rice. "Honestly I don't. I don't want to waste the water," one user explained, adding, "If I am making traditional sushi rice sometimes I will. I have never noticed any issues or it being over starchy. I don't buy giant sacks of rice though maybe that's why it works." Another user replied that there was "no need" to wash their rice now, only "years ago when rice had dirt and things ... Not today's modern packaged rice."