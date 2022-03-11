The Real Reason Google Is Being Sued Over Restaurant Searches

Showing up on a Google search is generally a good thing for a business, but one lawsuit alleges that the search engine juggernaut has misrepresented them and taken a cut of their hard-earned orders without their permission. According to Food & Wine, a proposed class-action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court by Keller Lenkner, a law firm representing Left Field Holdings, "a franchisee of Lime Fresh Mexican Restaurants." The firm is currently recruiting other affected restaurants to join in on the suit. Keller Lenkner writes on their web page, "If Google has allowed customers to place online orders from your restaurant, you may be entitled to compensation." The site then directs restaurants to answer a few questions to find out if they qualify to be part of the suit.

The premise of the lawsuit is that customers who search for a restaurant using Google are then presented with a "Restaurant Information Box." An "Order Online" feature is included in this box, which apparently sends the customer to a third-party service rather than the restaurant's own ordering site. When orders are placed via a third-party service, the restaurant has to pay for the service and some of that money may go to Google. As many restaurants are going out of business due to the pandemic, business owners may not be too pleased by this perceived lack of transparency.