Walmart Just Recalled Great Value Tortilla Chips Over Metal Concern

Walmart has voluntarily initiated a recall of its house-brand tortilla chips due to potential metal contamination according to the FDA. The chips in question are the Great Value Restaurant Style White Corn Tortilla Chips. 2555 cases of the product, each containing ten 13-ounce bags have been affected. The recall is area specific to the Midwest United States and affects stores in Illinois, Missouri, Nebraska, Wisconsin, and Wyoming, according to Eat This Not That.

While a smaller area, this is still a significant recall for the region as Walmart is a prominent grocery provider in the Midwest. The Institute for Self Reliance reports that in many of these areas Walmart accounts for 50% to 70% of the available grocery market, making this the primary affordable and store-brand option for these locations.

Here's how to tell if you chips at home are one of the affected packages — if you have a package of them in your cabinet, you should dispose of them.