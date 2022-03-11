What It Was Like When The First McDonald's Opened In Russia
McDonald's dropped a major bombshell this week when they announced they decided to pull out of Russia. According to CNN, the restaurant chain decided to join Coca-Cola and Starbucks and shuttered their stores. The business operated about 850 locations in Russia and as a result, the country should distinctly feel the pressure once diners can't get their hands on the signature burgers. The Independent reports that one Russian Redditor even stockpiled a ton of McDonald's burgers before the restaurants disappeared.
The massive change in Russia's culinary landscape has prompted some to look back and remember when the very first McDonald's in Russia opened. According to National Post, over 30,000 people queued up in hopes of scoring one of the first McDonald's meals back in 1990 when the fast food chain penetrated the Iron Curtain. While the location opened in 1990, the journey from conception to building the restaurant and feeding Muscovites started back in 1976 at the Montreal Olympics.
The head of McDonald's in Canada met with a Soviet delegate to start talks about bringing the fast food chain to the Soviet Union. Due to supply issues, the restaurant needed to create their own ways to source ingredients and the results could wow anyone.
Russians react to the first Moscow McDonald's
National Post reports that the very first McDonald's in Moscow glistened. The restaurant served as a beacon to the West, and the meals had a price tag equal to half a day's pay for the average employee at that time. The bathrooms sparkled, the food stocks were plentiful, and the staff constantly looked happy to see you. Some patrons even believed that the smiling staff were making fun of them. CNN had reporters on the ground when the business first opened its doors. The restaurant had seating for up to 700 patrons, and even had a replica of London's Big Ben in the dining area. The opening of the restaurant came with a dining guide, explaining the menu and offering ideas on what to order. The staff consisted of 600 employees and workers noted that many patrons looked particularly happy to stop by for a meal.
When the restaurant first opened, the world looked on with anticipation about how Russia would react to the establishment of a Western fast food restaurant in the heart of its capital. The growth of McDonald's seemed inevitable — diners loved the size of the massive milkshakes and even kept used Big Mac boxes at home as reminders of their dining experience, per The Guardian.
In the coming years, Dunkin' Donuts, Baskin Robins, and many more Western brands came to Russia, but it McDonald's who opened the floodgates for culinary change.