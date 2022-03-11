What It Was Like When The First McDonald's Opened In Russia

McDonald's dropped a major bombshell this week when they announced they decided to pull out of Russia. According to CNN, the restaurant chain decided to join Coca-Cola and Starbucks and shuttered their stores. The business operated about 850 locations in Russia and as a result, the country should distinctly feel the pressure once diners can't get their hands on the signature burgers. The Independent reports that one Russian Redditor even stockpiled a ton of McDonald's burgers before the restaurants disappeared.

The massive change in Russia's culinary landscape has prompted some to look back and remember when the very first McDonald's in Russia opened. According to National Post, over 30,000 people queued up in hopes of scoring one of the first McDonald's meals back in 1990 when the fast food chain penetrated the Iron Curtain. While the location opened in 1990, the journey from conception to building the restaurant and feeding Muscovites started back in 1976 at the Montreal Olympics.

The head of McDonald's in Canada met with a Soviet delegate to start talks about bringing the fast food chain to the Soviet Union. Due to supply issues, the restaurant needed to create their own ways to source ingredients and the results could wow anyone.