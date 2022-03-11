These Abandoned Carts Have Costco Shoppers Seeing Red

Whenever we have to head to the grocery store for a big shopping trip, most of us are probably pretty grateful to have shopping carts readily available. These handy and convenient carts make it very easy to grab all of what we need in one simple trip — no matter how heavy or unwieldy the products we are buying may be. But that wasn't always the case. Wheeled shopping carts were not invented until the mid-1930s, when a shop owner named Sylvan N. Goldman, who ran a chain of Humpty Dumpty grocery stores, realized that people tended to stop shopping when their hand-held baskets became too heavy, via America Comes Alive. Hoping to encourage people to buy more goods, he came up with the idea of adding wheels to the baskets, thus making it easier and more convenient to purchase more items.

These days, it seems that many people take this invention for granted. While most people probably don't think twice about grabbing a shopping cart when they enter the store, some people also don't think too much about where they deposit the cart after they have finished with it either. Although most stores have conveniently placed cart corrals throughout the parking lot, so they can be easily collected without customers having to go back inside, some shoppers still leave their carts haphazardly strewn throughout the parking lot rather than returning them, a practice that tends to annoy not just store employees, but other customers as well.