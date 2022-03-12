Instagram Adores The Sweet Way Joanna Gaines' Son Talks To His Plants
Many people believe that a house is not a home without plants. Spider plants in your kitchen can help freshen up the air and eliminate odors, according to Food Network. An indoor garden is an easy way to try some of the best herb recipes. A fake monstera brightens up your home without requiring a green thumb.
Not only do plants upgrade home decor and contribute fresh ingredients, they can also fill an inexplicable void in our lives, HuffPost reports. Humans want to nurture things, to connect. In an age when raising kids is expensive and pets don't fit every lifestyle, plants can be a perfect solution, providing "a greater sense of fulfillment and purpose."
Caring for plants goes hand-in-hand with meditation and self-care, says BBC. Plants teach us about patience and being in the moment — a plant isn't worrying about that deadline coming up next week. Treating plants with kindness even resonates for the toddler son of a celebrity couple.
Joanna Gaines' adorable son loves plants too
Many people know Joanna Gaines best from "Fixer Upper," an HGTV home renovation show she stars in with her husband, Chip. After her recent Instagram post, it seems like the couple's youngest son has inherited a love of the home.
In the caption for Gaines' video, she writes that the four-year-old Crew goes around the family's greenhouse telling "his little plants good night and to not let the (bed) bugs bite." Naturally, Gaines' followers loved the video, showering the post with more than 250,000 likes.
One viewer commented, "This is the sweetest, cutest thing ever! He's so gentle with his little plants!" Another said, "That is the cutest thing I've ever seen." Yet another commenter wrote, "Too cute! That innocence and sweetness warms your heart." And one more commented, "So precious. We need more love like this in the world right now."
It seems that the people adore the combination of plants, Joanna Gaines, and her adorable son.