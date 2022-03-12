Instagram Adores The Sweet Way Joanna Gaines' Son Talks To His Plants

Many people believe that a house is not a home without plants. Spider plants in your kitchen can help freshen up the air and eliminate odors, according to Food Network. An indoor garden is an easy way to try some of the best herb recipes. A fake monstera brightens up your home without requiring a green thumb.

Not only do plants upgrade home decor and contribute fresh ingredients, they can also fill an inexplicable void in our lives, HuffPost reports. Humans want to nurture things, to connect. In an age when raising kids is expensive and pets don't fit every lifestyle, plants can be a perfect solution, providing "a greater sense of fulfillment and purpose."

Caring for plants goes hand-in-hand with meditation and self-care, says BBC. Plants teach us about patience and being in the moment — a plant isn't worrying about that deadline coming up next week. Treating plants with kindness even resonates for the toddler son of a celebrity couple.