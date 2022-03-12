Duff Goldman Just Took Instagram To 'Cookie Heaven'
Sugar's effect on people is fairly vast, but the reason we crave it so much is that it has a way of making us feel happy and tickling our taste buds in a way healthy food usually can't. And one of the most popular forms of sweet treats is a cookie. There are few things more satisfying than biting into a warm, freshly baked chocolate chip cookie that has just come out of the oven. In fact, the most popular cookie in the US is chocolate chip.
But there have been many debates over the best cookie options, from rankings of the best flavor of cookie to best grocery store brand or best fast-food cookie. But no one does desserts better than Duff Goldman, so when he announced he would be writing a cookbook focused on cookies, it's likely game over for any other debate. And if you don't believe it, just look at the time he's taken to perfect his recipes.
A cookie-lover's dream
In a recent post on the Instagram, Duff Goldman posed for a photo behind a table covered almost completely in a variety of cookies so vast anyone would be hard-pressed to name them all. From black and white to oatmeal to some more chocolatey varieties and likely everything in between, the cookie game was strong and fans were impressed and overwhelmed.
Goldman captioned the post by noting "This is what happens when you write a cookbook about cookies." Some fans dubbed Duff's masterpiece of a display "Cookie heaven!" and the rest of his commenters seemed to agree, with many making jokes like "You are welcome to write your next cookbook in my kitchen" and "I'd be happy to take some off your hand." Others just marveled at how many cookies there might actually be. Whatever the final number, it seems we have another cookbook to look forward to.