Duff Goldman Just Took Instagram To 'Cookie Heaven'

Sugar's effect on people is fairly vast, but the reason we crave it so much is that it has a way of making us feel happy and tickling our taste buds in a way healthy food usually can't. And one of the most popular forms of sweet treats is a cookie. There are few things more satisfying than biting into a warm, freshly baked chocolate chip cookie that has just come out of the oven. In fact, the most popular cookie in the US is chocolate chip.

But there have been many debates over the best cookie options, from rankings of the best flavor of cookie to best grocery store brand or best fast-food cookie. But no one does desserts better than Duff Goldman, so when he announced he would be writing a cookbook focused on cookies, it's likely game over for any other debate. And if you don't believe it, just look at the time he's taken to perfect his recipes.