Martha Stewart Takes Name-Dropping To A New Level In Celeb-Studded Instagram Post

On Instagram, it's less of a name-drop than a face-drop (and maybe even a jaw drop for huge fans of those faces). For example, when Martha Stewart shared a carousel of pictures covering her attendance of the Dwight D. Opperman Foundation's gala for the "Woman of Leadership Award," she didn't have to name names. Beginning the post with Sylvester Stallone rubbing his chin behind his wife sufficed. That said, Stewart still took the time to list some names in the description. Besides Stallone, this included David Rubenstein, Nancy Pelosi, and Nicky Hilton Rothschild.

While fans can be glad that Stewart had a nice night out, she did not elaborate on what the event for the Woman of Leadership Award itself was. The full title is the "Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Woman of Leadership Award." According to Julie Opperman, the widow of Dwight Opperman, the award was conceived in 2019 with Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as a way to continue her legacy (via a press release). As one might expect, Instagram users didn't keep quiet about all the face- and name-dropping.