Martha Stewart Takes Name-Dropping To A New Level In Celeb-Studded Instagram Post
On Instagram, it's less of a name-drop than a face-drop (and maybe even a jaw drop for huge fans of those faces). For example, when Martha Stewart shared a carousel of pictures covering her attendance of the Dwight D. Opperman Foundation's gala for the "Woman of Leadership Award," she didn't have to name names. Beginning the post with Sylvester Stallone rubbing his chin behind his wife sufficed. That said, Stewart still took the time to list some names in the description. Besides Stallone, this included David Rubenstein, Nancy Pelosi, and Nicky Hilton Rothschild.
While fans can be glad that Stewart had a nice night out, she did not elaborate on what the event for the Woman of Leadership Award itself was. The full title is the "Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Woman of Leadership Award." According to Julie Opperman, the widow of Dwight Opperman, the award was conceived in 2019 with Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as a way to continue her legacy (via a press release). As one might expect, Instagram users didn't keep quiet about all the face- and name-dropping.
Instagram reacts to Martha Stewart's star-studded night
As the award's title might suggest, its purpose is to "honor brave, strong and resilient women who have dedicated their lives to create positive change in society." The previous winners of the award were the philanthropist Anges Gund and Queen Elizabeth II. This year, the invite-on list that brought Martha Stewart and Sylvester Stallone to Washington D.C. celebrated the fashion designer Diane Von Furstenberg.
Instagram users seemed to rapturously validate Stewart in the comments with single words like "Gorgeous," "Beautiful," or "Stunning." Criticism was not entirely absent, however. Some shook their heads at the composition of the group: "A lot of men for a woman of leadership award. Also where is the diversity?" Others didn't focus on the diverseness of the group but seemed bothered by the expensive display that was occurring "while the rest of us can't afford to even drive to work."
In short, the post that Stewart shared is a glimpse into a world of foundations and organizations that most of the near 21,000 people who liked it can only experience by such vicarious means.