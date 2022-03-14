Why A Renowned Musician Might Give Up Carnegie Hall For Her Kitchen

For more than three decades, she enthralled audiences with her music as she played the piano in hallowed concert halls like Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center.

And when the COVID-19 pandemic forced most of the world into hiding, like many across America, classical musician Navah Perlman Frost — daughter of famed violinist Itzhak Perlman — took her creativity and unleashed it in her kitchen, armed with knowledge gleaned from online courses in baking and frosting. But as days turned into weeks and then slipped into months, Frost tells the Jewish Telegraphic Agency (JTA) that she stopped thinking about the piano, and began thinking about buttercream and what she could do with it.

By about that time, she was making sweets for those around her since, as Frost tells Reuters, there was "nothing better to do. I didn't think I was going to actually end up selling anything." Friends and family encouraged her to go commercial. As her sister-in-law Stephanie Pearlman enthused, "The artistry she showed as a musician translated into the beauty of the baked goods she was making. Not just in how they tasted — they were delicious — but in how they looked" (via JTA).

But it wasn't until December 2020 that Frost decided she was ready. She opened a small business, selling her cakes for between $80 to $200. "People have said to me in the beginning, 'You're charging too little.' I'm like, 'It's cake,'" Frost said.