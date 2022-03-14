Alex Guarnaschelli's 'Saturday Night Cake' Is A Glorious Sight

Being a chef can have some serious perks. However, there's no denying that working in a kitchen can also be a stressful experience — especially if that kitchen happens to be on the set of a Food Network competition show. Alex Guarnaschelli knows this extremely well, and not just because of her lengthy stint as a judge on the network's hit series "Chopped."

Guarnaschelli has been on the other side of the judging table a number of times, competing on programs like "The Next Iron Chef: Redemption" (which, by the way, she won), as well as her most recent high-stakes Food Network endeavor, "Alex vs. America." Oh, and did we mention that the "Iron Chef" has also been serving as the executive chef at Butter Midtown in Manhattan for nearly 20 years?

Needless to say, Guarnaschelli probably has plenty of first-hand knowledge of how taxing working in the restaurant industry can be, so when Saturday night rolls around, you'd think that spending time in the kitchen might be one of the last things she wants to do. Well, that may be true for most of Guarnaschelli's weekends, but this past Saturday night wasn't one of them.

After catching what she called a "little chef mood," the cookbook author headed into her kitchen to whip up a yummy treat, which she proudly displayed in an Instagram over the weekend that has many of her followers drooling.