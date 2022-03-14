Auntie Anne's Is Giving Away Free Pretzels During March Madness. Here's How To Get Some

March Madness is upon us once again, and with it, food brands are offering products for the annual basketball bonanza. Pretzels are a stadium staple, and Auntie Anne's is counting on Americans' love of game-day foods in this offer. The pretzel makers announced on Instagram: "NOTHING. BUT. NUGS. Our basketball buckets are back!"

The social media image shows basketball-themed packaging on large buckets filled with Auntie Anne's mini pretzel dogs, original pretzel nuggets, and cinnamon and sugar nuggets. Many people think Auntie Anne's pretzels are delicious, so fan enthusiasm is high. One social media follower exclaims, "if somebody got ne one of these i would die."

Each "Free Throw" bucket, which are available for purchase now (via Auntie Anne's), features one of the pictured pretzel flavors in a limited-edition bucket. One bucket, which comes with two drinks, costs $24.99, or $29.99 for the pretzel dogs. Customers can also purchase all three — which is called "The 3-Pointer" — for $59.99.

Or you could get some for free.