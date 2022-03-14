Auntie Anne's Is Giving Away Free Pretzels During March Madness. Here's How To Get Some
March Madness is upon us once again, and with it, food brands are offering products for the annual basketball bonanza. Pretzels are a stadium staple, and Auntie Anne's is counting on Americans' love of game-day foods in this offer. The pretzel makers announced on Instagram: "NOTHING. BUT. NUGS. Our basketball buckets are back!"
The social media image shows basketball-themed packaging on large buckets filled with Auntie Anne's mini pretzel dogs, original pretzel nuggets, and cinnamon and sugar nuggets. Many people think Auntie Anne's pretzels are delicious, so fan enthusiasm is high. One social media follower exclaims, "if somebody got ne one of these i would die."
Each "Free Throw" bucket, which are available for purchase now (via Auntie Anne's), features one of the pictured pretzel flavors in a limited-edition bucket. One bucket, which comes with two drinks, costs $24.99, or $29.99 for the pretzel dogs. Customers can also purchase all three — which is called "The 3-Pointer" — for $59.99.
Or you could get some for free.
How to get free Auntie Anne's pretzels
Chew Boom reports that Pretzel Perks members can win a free pretzel bucket every time a player scores a bucket. Dubbed the "Buckets to Buckets Sweepstakes," the pretzel brand will track men and women's buckets in the annual college basketball tournament. In basketball speak, a bucket is when the ball goes through the hoop to score points, via Rookie Road. Up to 10,000 buckets of pretzels will be up for grabs in the sweepstakes. Everyone with a valid rewards membership will be automatically entered.
In addition, Auntie Anne's pretzel buckets — and other menu items — are eligible for free delivery on game days, which are listed as March 15-21, March 24-28, and April 1-4 on the Auntie Anne's website. Simply order online or via the company's app and save the cost of gas.
The pretzel buckets are available online and in-store through April 6.