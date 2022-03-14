How Reese Witherspoon's Famous Book Club Inspired A New Wine

Reese Witherspoon's book club continues to provide inspiration. Officially named Reese's Book Club (RBC), the reading group describes itself as "only the best book club ever" with selection monthly selections made by Witherspoon herself that highlight women across different genres. While the book selections are chosen to introduce "new voices, authors, and perspectives" the group says it's all about the joy of reading in this free-to-join app (books may cost additional). And if you readers enjoy a relaxing moment, many will enjoy this new SIMI wine inspired by the RBC experience.

As Mallika Monteiro, the EVP, chief growth, strategy, and digital officer at SIMI wine's parent company, Constellation Brands, shared with PR Newswire, "We believe the launch of the Editor's Collection Rosé really delivers on all key rosé trends: a celebrity collaboration, an American-origin product created by a world-class, female-led winemaking team and a fan-favorite Provence-style wine that over-indexes with female audiences."

The Editor's Collection Rosé is available nationally at a suggested retail of $18.99 per bottle, and below is what else you need to know.