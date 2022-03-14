How Reese Witherspoon's Famous Book Club Inspired A New Wine
Reese Witherspoon's book club continues to provide inspiration. Officially named Reese's Book Club (RBC), the reading group describes itself as "only the best book club ever" with selection monthly selections made by Witherspoon herself that highlight women across different genres. While the book selections are chosen to introduce "new voices, authors, and perspectives" the group says it's all about the joy of reading in this free-to-join app (books may cost additional). And if you readers enjoy a relaxing moment, many will enjoy this new SIMI wine inspired by the RBC experience.
As Mallika Monteiro, the EVP, chief growth, strategy, and digital officer at SIMI wine's parent company, Constellation Brands, shared with PR Newswire, "We believe the launch of the Editor's Collection Rosé really delivers on all key rosé trends: a celebrity collaboration, an American-origin product created by a world-class, female-led winemaking team and a fan-favorite Provence-style wine that over-indexes with female audiences."
The Editor's Collection Rosé is available nationally at a suggested retail of $18.99 per bottle, and below is what else you need to know.
This is Reese's Book Club's third Editor's Collection
SIMI winery lists this grape blend as being 91% Pinot Noir with a little Chardonnay and a sprinkling of Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, and Sauvignon Blanc. Strawberry and watermelon notes standout in both aroma and taste. Pairing suggestions include oysters, roast chicken, strawberries, goat cheese, and pine nuts. The Editor's Collection was earlier released with a Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay inspired by both Witherspoon and winery founder Isabelle Simi.
Shared Witherspoon upon launching the collaboration, "Inspired by the legacy of their female founder, Isabelle Simi, and perfect for pairing with your next read, it's our way of inviting you to sip away as you dive into your next great story!" The Rosé adds a nice compliment to the earlier release of both a lighter and darker wine, and an excellent excuse to sit down and enjoy a good book.
RBC's Instagram further shares that the bottle can be purchased at Target, HEB, Kroger stores, Jewel Osco, ABC Fine Wine and Spirits, and Lowes Foods. Fans excitedly share that they can't wait to try a glass, and as one commenter notes, "Rosé and good reads, the perfect pairing!!"