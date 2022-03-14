The UK Just Got The First-Ever Vegan Burger King Location

What was once unthinkable for many has actually happened. Burger King has opened a fully vegan location in London's Leicester Square. Well, more accurately, the company has decided to run the pre-existing franchise as a purely vegan restaurant for about one month, starting from March 14 and ending on April 10.

Burger King informed Plant Based News that if the concept goes down well, they would consider expanding the idea to include multiple, permanent locations. The trial, they explained in a statement, is born from their "target of a 50 percent meat-free menu by 2030," and their menu will feature a plant-based Whopper, a plant-based Cheeeze Whopper, and a plant-based Cheeeze & Bakon Whopper. The location will also serve plant-based nuggets, vegan Ben & Jerry's ice cream, and a vegan Katsu Royale.

Previously, Burger King ran a meatless location in Cologne, Germany. However, as Veg News noted, the option of dairy appeared to remain. This time, the fast food industry marks a milestone by not including any animal products among its menu items.