Red Lobster Just Expanded Its Frozen Line With A New Biscuit Flavor
Cheddar Bay Biscuits have truly found their audience at Red Lobster. According to Thrillist, this iconic side dish originally replaced the brand's take on hushpuppies. The secret to why Cheddar Bay Biscuits are so delicious partially lies in the fact that creator Kurt Hankins took inspiration from Texas Toast by trading out the baked good's sugar content with garlic and cheese to create a one-of-a-kind offering. The biscuits, originally dubbed "freshly baked, hot cheese garlic bread," only grew in popularity when Red Lobster rebranded them as official Cheddar Bay Biscuits.
Fans have found ways to recreate these biscuits at home, and Red Lobster eventually took note. The brand decided to release a packaged biscuit mix for home chefs, and one reviewer noted that the packaged biscuit mix resulted in some pleasant baked goods with just the right texture, per Brand Eating. All in all, the story of Red Lobster's biscuits has remained pretty straightforward, but all that plans to change with the seafood chain's new take on biscuits, which has the potential to breathe new life into this classic baked good.
A new take on Cheddar Bay Biscuits
On their website, Red Lobster just announced that they plan to release a new home biscuit mix. The Honey Butter Biscuit Mix is a new take on the brand's signature baked goods that features a "honey butter seasoning blend" and requires cooks to make the biscuits with extra water, butter, and honey. For those who miss the addition of cheddar cheese, Red Lobster has also noted that you can hack the mix by adding in some sharp cheddar cheese to make these new biscuits taste a bit more like the original.
The brand even suggests serving these new biscuits in a dessert, offering up a very unique spin on their usual role as a side. Foodsided suggests pairing this new product with bacon and eggs, or as part of an eggs benedict, and notes that you could potentially incorporate them into a fruit cobbler. The word's still out on how this at-home product stacks up against the rest of Red Lobster's offerings, but clearly, some folks have already started getting creative with this new biscuit flavor.