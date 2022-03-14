Twitter Is Divided Over This Wisconsin Mustard Museum Sign

The Twitter thread sparked an intense debate amongst users. Some users replied with takes like, "The thought process that leads to this is going to be used in much scarier ways in the years to come," and, "I'm starting to feel bad for Russian Americans rn."

Another didn't feel like the Wisconsin Mustard Museum's decision to hide the Russian mustard had any effect, saying, "Contrary to popular belief, this does literally nothing."

Others vehemently disagreed saying, "you're saying this like it's not reasonable but it f****** is," while another poked fun, saying, "I divorced my Russian wife in solidarity with Ukraine. It was difficult but I knew it was the right thing to do."

Others had saucy takes on the situation, saying, "Historians will look back and say that Putin lost the war when he lost the Wisconsin Mustard Museum," and, "Putin was gonna keep fighting full steam ahead but as soon as he hears about the Mustard Museum, boy will he be sorry!!"

Other tweets stoked the fires more, and included gems like, "OMG this is rather silly...nay! Petty. It's not as if they sold Russian mustard. It's like they are trying to erase Russia's contribution to condiments."

Despite both sides of the argument standing their ground, one astute tweet noticed something suspicious that would completely negate the sign — "They sell mustard from Russia in the gift shop."