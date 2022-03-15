Why Personalized AI 'Coaches' May Be The Future Of Nutrition Advice

While there is a growing need for nutritionists in the world, access to these professionals can still be limited due to financial and geographic constraints. However, like many other problems, modern-day technology may be the solution, making these resources more attainable.

AI, or artificial intelligence, has already been implemented in many areas of the food industry. From automated self-service kiosks to AI-managed drive-thrus, there's endless potential for technology to improve the ways people understand and consume food.

According to The New York Times, AI-driven nutrition apps may be the answer for those with health conditions or those who just want to make more mindful food choices. The outlet specifically focuses on the app DayTwo, which was created in 2015. It's tailored to an individual's specific needs and has the mission to mitigate disease "through the gut microbiome and AI."

Read on to find out how this new type of personalized nutrition advice works.