The Big Problem Customers Have With Burger King's New Whopper Melts

Many customers are unhappy with Burger King's new Whopper Melts because of the products' size. An irate customer mentioned on Twitter that they felt let down by the fast-food item, expecting it to be a lot bigger. They wrote, "... You have the audacity to call it a Whopper when the burger is not even close to the size of a Whopper at all. I ordered thinking because it is called Whopper it would be the size too. I was so disappointed."

Another customer posted a photo of a Whopper Melt next to a nugget to show how small the product is, writing, "Maaaaaaaan. Burger king made those Whopper melts look big as hell on tv."

Meanwhile, another Twitter user said the Whopper Melt isn't worth the buy because of the size of the burgers and the fact that the bread was reportedly dry. They wrote, "Almost $6 for 2 Whopper JUNIOR patties and some dry untoasted bread." Someone else said their Spicy Whopper Melt came without jalapeños and the bread slices were not toasted which made them feel like they could've prepared the dish at home. They added, "@BurgerKing Should be ashamed! I took a bite just to make sure I wasn't tripping." Plenty of customers aren't pleased with the new Whopper offerings, and they're not afraid to share how they really feel.