Why You Should Always Blanch Celery Before Freezing It

Any casual viewer of Kitchen Nightmares or the throng of reality shows that take delight in unearthing horrific kitchens knows there is a stigma against freezing food. It will taste less fresh, and when the water within the meat or produce thaws, it will ruin the texture of the food.

However, that's not entirely true, as Insider discovered in February 2022. You can freeze celery — yes, the food that Diet and Fitness Today lists as having a water content of around 94 to 95 grams per 100 grams. This is brilliantly helpful because, like other fruits and vegetables, celery tends to be sold in such large quantities that it spoils before you munch through it all.

The best way to preserve celery, Insider learned, is to blanch it first, then freeze it. This extends its lifespan by months. All you need to do is clean and cleave the celery into chunks, boil in water for two minutes, then quickly throw the hot celery into a bowl of ice water for a couple of minutes. The Spruce Eats suggests you add the additional step of laying the pieces on a sheet in the freezer for a few hours before putting it into bags. It should be noted, however, that this method cooks the celery, meaning that the frozen stalks won't suit recipes that require raw celery.