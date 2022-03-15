Instagram Is Raining Hearts On Gal Gadot's Hamantaschen

When you hear Gal Gadot's name, you might think of her starring role in "Wonder Woman," or perhaps her "healthier" macaroni and cheese brand, Goodles, which is filled with veggies and protein. But Godot isn't just an actor and entrepreneur — she's also a parent to three children (Alma, Maya, and Daniella) with husband Yaron Varsano (via Pop Sugar).

In a recent Instagram post, the "Wonder Woman" star shared a picture of herself with two of her children, both of whom were wearing dark sunglasses in the kitchen. In the first photo, Gadot and her kids can be seen rolling out dough and posing in front of a parchment-lined baking sheet, and in the second, you get an up-close look at what the trio was making: hamantaschen. "Purim is one of my favorites holidays and making Hamantash with my girls is definitely one of my favorite things about it," the actor shared in her caption.