The Mistakes You're Making When Freezing Fresh Produce

The ripeness of the produce isn't the only thing to take into consideration when popping your groceries in the freezer. The type of container the items are stored in also plays a big role, with airtight storage being the best option, as Harris-Uyidi explained. "My preference is to use airtight freezer bags, which are affordable and readily available. My favorite combination is to pre-freeze and use my vacuum sealer to ensure an airtight seal," she told Mashed.

But even if you have the perfect airtight contains, not every fruit or vegetable does well in the freezer. Harris-Uyidi warns against freezing fruits with a very high water content, like watermelon, since "it can turn to mush when thawed." Eggplant is another food that can also be difficult to freeze well. "If you must freeze eggplant, I'd recommend baking, blanching, or grilling it first to help preserve the flavor and texture," she suggested.

If you happen to still have too many fruits and vegetables that aren't good candidates for freezing, that doesn't necessarily mean they'll end up going to waste. Instead, Harris-Uyidi recommends another option: canning. "If you have an abundance of unripe fruit or vegetables that must be preserved, say, if you have an overrun garden or gifted an abundance, I'd recommend canning. Canning is a fun way to preserve produce in brine, sugar, or syrup, but that's a whole other topic!" she explained.