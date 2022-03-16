Yes, An Inflatable Irish Pub Exists -- And You Can Rent One

Are you looking to celebrate St. Patrick's Day like the Irish do, but with nary an authentic Irish pub in sight? Check into the PaddyWagon Inflatable Pub for an Irish experience that's completely whimsical.

The pub is exactly what it sounds like, a blow-up structure that can hold up to 80 people and is 30 feet by 30 feet in size. Based stateside out of the Boston area, the concept is available to be licensed anywhere else in the U.S. (per Fox News). Currently, the PaddyWagon Pub is available for rent in New York, New Jersey, and Philadelphia as well.

PaddyWagon Pub is far more than the average bounce house, though. Although the structure itself is inflatable, it is outfitted with a wooden bar on the inside, perfect for nursing a pint or two, and an inflatable fireplace that adds to the ambiance.

Indeed, an authentic experience is something the founders, both Irishmen with extensive pub experience themselves, strive for. They even want you to eat like the Irish do on St. Patrick's Day.