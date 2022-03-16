Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Divided On These Gluten-Free Wraps

Trader Joe's may not have nailed it on this new product. Coming on the tailwind of its well-received cauliflower thins and jicama wraps, the grocer's new gluten-free wraps have shoppers divided. Labeled simply as Trader Joe's egg wraps, the package contains tortilla-shaped egg products and is labeled as gluten-free, dairy-free, and ready to eat, as shown on Instagram. Fan account @traderjoeslist describes the product, available for $4.69, as "another egg-celent idea from #TraderJoes!" They go on, "These wraps are the perfect tortilla alternative."

In response to the poster's question, "Will you be adding these to your #traderjoeslist?" one follower said, "Finally one without dairy!!!" while others said they "need to" try the wraps. Another wrote, "I used to make my own! These have got to be way easier!" Other shoppers, however, aren't as enthusiastic. One customer who tried the egg wraps said, "I didn't like them. They have a weird texture. They tear and get soggy too easily." While Trader Joes' website doesn't appear to have further information about the product, social media is happy to help solve the mystery of what these egg wraps really are and how they taste.