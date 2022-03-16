The Popular Nashville Honky-Tonk Trisha Yearwood Might Soon Buy

Now, the fate of 411 Broadway is a bit up in the air. Garth Brooks and wife Trisha Yearwood, two country music stars whose music has echoed through probably every honk-tonk in the country, may have a say in the future of the beloved Paradise Park space. Fans know the building has been bought, but it's unclear exactly by whom and what the space will be used for.

According to Nashville Business Journal, it looks like the building is now owned by a company called 411 LLC, which lists Cheryl Harris as the "registered agent." Harris is Brooks' business manager, and the current mailing address for the space is listed to Brooks' attorney. Brooks and Yearwood already own a successful bar and restaurant, Low Places, in Arizona. Reports the Nashville Business Journal, Brooks has been quoted saying that Broadway in Nashville would be a great spot for a new Low Places location. Yearwood is also known for her wildly successful food career with a show on Food Network, "Trisha's Southern Kitchen," plus a book by the same name. It makes sense that she may be looking to sprinkle a little bit of her trademark Southern food into the Nashville honky-tonk scene.