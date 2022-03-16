The Popular Nashville Honky-Tonk Trisha Yearwood Might Soon Buy
Fans of Nashville, Tennessee's downtown nightlife and honky-tonk scene know all about the infamous Paradise Park. According to Strategic Hospitality, Paradise Trailer Park Resort boasts live music, a selection of over 24 beers, and "a genuinely good time." Paradise Park operated in the space at 411 Broadway in downtown Nashville for 11 years, reports Tennessean.
The building itself, referred to as Downtown Sporting Club, was purchased in 2017. The new owners closed the ground floor, Paradise Park, about a year after the sale but reopened it in 2019 (via Nashville Business Journal). Fans were happy to learn of the reopening of the space under the new owners and, of course, the return of the notorious $6 pitcher of beer (via Eater). In December 2021, Downtown Sporting Club closed and Paradise Park with it, yet again, as the owners sold the building for $48 million, according to Taste of Country.
Yearwood and Brooks may be the new owners of the Paradise Park building
Now, the fate of 411 Broadway is a bit up in the air. Garth Brooks and wife Trisha Yearwood, two country music stars whose music has echoed through probably every honk-tonk in the country, may have a say in the future of the beloved Paradise Park space. Fans know the building has been bought, but it's unclear exactly by whom and what the space will be used for.
According to Nashville Business Journal, it looks like the building is now owned by a company called 411 LLC, which lists Cheryl Harris as the "registered agent." Harris is Brooks' business manager, and the current mailing address for the space is listed to Brooks' attorney. Brooks and Yearwood already own a successful bar and restaurant, Low Places, in Arizona. Reports the Nashville Business Journal, Brooks has been quoted saying that Broadway in Nashville would be a great spot for a new Low Places location. Yearwood is also known for her wildly successful food career with a show on Food Network, "Trisha's Southern Kitchen," plus a book by the same name. It makes sense that she may be looking to sprinkle a little bit of her trademark Southern food into the Nashville honky-tonk scene.